How Sunderland could line up v Millwall next month with key players set to return after World Cup break

Sunderland go into this World Cup break in 15th place of the Championship table, after a turbulent start to the campaign.

Sunderland have had to deal with a managerial change and several key injuries upon their return to the Championship.

Tony Mowbray has replaced Alex Neil whilst names like Ross Stewart and summer signing Dan Ballard picked up serious injuries early on.

But the World Cup break comes at a good time for Sunderland and for a lot of other teams in the Championship too, with players able to rest up and recover ahead of the second half of the season.

Sunderland return to action v Millwall next month, but how might they line up for that one?

Black Cats set for player boosts…

The big injury for Sunderland is obviously Stewart’s. At one time this season, Mowbray had no no.9s to call upon after Ellis Simms spent some time on the sidelines, but Stewart remains on track to return after the World Cup following his thigh injury.

And Ballard remains likewise after his foot injury, and with a month off league duties, both Ballard and Stewart have time to recuperate, and hopefully both can hit the ground running when the Championship resumes next month.

Elsewhere, there’s names like Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch who’ve been injured of late. But the two wing-backs are also set to make their returns after the World Cup, making for all almost perfect storm for Sunderland and Mowbray.

The break in play this season is an odd one. But for teams like Sunderland who have some key injuries to contend with, it really is a blessing in disguise.

Sunderland have certainly struggled at times in this first half of the campaign but in fairness, Mowbray has had a lot to deal with.

Providing that everyone stays fit after the break, Sunderland could really impress a lot of people – here’s how they could line up against Millwall next month…