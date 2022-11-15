Former Everton favourite in pole position to land Wigan Athletic job

Former Everton striker and coach Duncan Ferguson is in ‘pole position’ to become the new Wigan Athletic manager, reports Football Insider.

Ferguson, 50, looks to be closing in on his first managerial position. The former Dundee United, Rangers, Newcastle United, and Everton striker has been linked with a number of positions in the past year or so, after he left his coaching position at Everton earlier this year.

And now Football Insider claim that Ferguson has held talks with the Wigan Athletic officials and that he is now ‘being considered by the club’, and that he’s in pole position to replace Leam Richardson.

Ferguson holds a UEFA A license and would bring a wealth of playing experience with him to Wigan Athletic. But the appointment is certainly a gamble for the Latics who currently find themselves in 22nd place of the Championship table.

A good potential appointment? Or too much of a risk?

Most will say that Wigan Athletic should appoint a proven manager, given their current league position and apparent off-field issues.

But there’s just so few of them about right now and they don’t always prove to be the best appointment – look at Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough and Steve Bruce at West Brom this season.

Ferguson, whilst he’s an unknown quantity in terms of management, seems like a risk worth taking – he’s a highly-qualified coach and someone who’s been patient in trying to land his first job.

And everyone knows him as a passionate, fiery character and that combined with his coaching abilities could make him a really good appointment for most Championship sides.

If he takes charge, his first game at the helm will be away at Millwall next month.