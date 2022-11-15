Comment: Bolton Wanderers should eye prolific West Brom starlet to help resolve goalscoring issues

Bolton Wanderers have plenty of positives to take from the first chunk of the League One season, there can be no debate about that.

Bolton Wanderers currently boast the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 14 goals in 17 third-tier games.

However, their problems lie in the goalscoring department. With 19 goals, Wanderers are the lowest-scoring side in the top-half and only six sides have scored less than them at this point. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Dion Charles the the joint-top scorers at the moment, but they only have four goals each across all competitions.

To amend their struggles up top, a winter addition could be welcome, and one Ian Evatt should eye is Reyes Cleary.

An ideal loan addition?

Birmingham Live has said that Cleary, 18, could be sanctioned a loan move in January amid interest from EFL sides.

If they want to turn around their struggles up top, Bolton Wanderers would be wise to be among those eyeing the striker.

He’s been in and around West Brom’s first-team after managing 11 goals in seven Premier League 2 games so far this season. Cleary is a powerful forward dangerous with both his left and right and has shown maturity in his link-up play, helping progress moves before getting himself into a goalscoring position.

These instincts would be more than welcome with Wanderers. That’s not to say the current options don’t have the attacking instincts needed to be prolific at this level though, the blame has to partly lie at the doors of those tasked with creating the chances too.

A move for Cleary would add more depth and competition at striker, which could in turn bring the best out of the current options. His physicality could cause havoc off the bench late on and his ability to play out wide could help him drift into those areas and link up with the wing-backs.

At 18, Cleary looks ready for senior football and with Bolton Wanderers in need of goals, he could be the ideal loan addition.