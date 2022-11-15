Club set to consider permanent move for Wigan Athletic loanee later this season, manager says

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has said they will wait until later in the season before considering a permanent move for Wigan Athletic striker Stephen Humphrys.

Wigan Athletic sanctioned a temporary exit for Humphrys in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old joined the club last season and managed seven goals and two assists in 49 outings. Game time looked as though it would be limited in the Championship though, so the Latics allowed him to make a loan move to Hearts for the 2022/23 season.

Since then, Humphrys has put in some strong performances for the Scots. He’s managed two goals in 10 outings, with his most recent coming away to Italian giants Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

His performances have led to early questions over a possible permanent move, but Neilson isn’t getting drawn on the chances of a swoop just yet.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, the Hearts boss has said that a permanent swoop is something to consider later in the season. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s the same with all the guys who are on loan or who are coming out of contract. Now isn’t really the time to be discussing that. We will concentrate on the games and the January window and then see where we are come February or March.

“It’s something we will probably deal with towards the end of the season. Stephen has done great for us and he’s here until the summer. I think he still has some time left on his contract down at Wigan. We are concentrating on recruiting.”

Could a move pan out?

Humphrys will have a year left on his contract by the time his loan with Hearts ends next summer. If regular game time isn’t going to come at the DW Stadium, a permanent move to Tynecastle might be best for all parties.

However, he could still have an impact on proceedings with the Latics. That could be the case especially if they suffer relegation from the Championship this season.

Humphrys has been prolific in League One before and has scored goals in the division for Wigan Athletic. A new manager could see a use for him at the club too, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

Until the time comes for a decision though, the ex-Fulham man will be staying focused on the task at hand with Hearts.