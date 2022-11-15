Can you name these 10 ex-West Brom players?

The Hawthorns has played host to some big names in the past, but how much can you remember about West Brom players from over the years?

The Baggies find themselves in 21st place of the Championship table going into this World Cup break. But despite their lowly league position, fans are optimistic for the future under new coach Carlos Corberan who’s had an immediate impact on results.

Championship football resumes next month and West Brom face a trip to Sunderland. And ahead of then, why not try your hand at our latest West Brom quiz in which you have to guess who these 10 former players are, and see if you can score 100%!