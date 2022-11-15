Burnley taking a look at Liverpool talent

Burnley look to be casting a close eye over Liverpool youngster Iwan Roberts, after he featured as a trialist for the Clarets on Monday.

Burnley’s recruitment under Vincent Kompany has seen them bring in players from far and wide.

It was a busy summer for the Clarets, so it remains to be seen just who they look to add to their ranks in January. Kompany will know his side can’t afford to stand still in their promotion bid, but the strength of the squad means there aren’t many holes that need filling.

Now, as reported by Lancs Live, it seems Burnley are taking an interest in Liverpool talent Roberts.

The 18-year-old featured as a trialist for the Championship club’s U21s on Monday, coming on off the bench in the second half to score in a 3-0 win over Barnsley’s youngsters in the Professional Development League.

It is added he could be given another chance to impress next Monday in the Premier League Cup against Swansea City.

A possible addition?

Wrexham-born Roberts has spent his youth career to date picking up game time with Liverpool’s U18s, making 12 appearances.

It remains to be seen whether or not he has a long-term future at Anfield though, and with Burnley seemingly bringing him in as a trialist, it could hint that his future lies elsewhere.

He’s got a solid footballing education behind him after five years with Liverpool and after a goalscoring cameo on his outing for Burnley, Roberts looks to have made a decent impression. But after only a short appearance off the bench, it could be wise to give him another shot in the side next Monday before making a decision on whether to swoop in or not.