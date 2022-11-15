Bournemouth interim Gary O’Neil’s stance on Luton Town job revealed

Gary O’Neil has ‘turned down interest’ from Luton Town, reports TEAMtalk.

O’Neil, 39, has recently been linked with the Luton Town vacancy. And with reports linking Bournemouth with a move for Marcelo Bielsa this week, it’s lead to further speculation that Cherries interim boss O’Neil could take over at Kenilworth Road.

But an emerging report from TEAMtalk has revealed that O’Neil has ‘has ruled himself out of the running’ for the Hatters job, after Nathan Jones departed for Southampton last week.

Other names linked with the job include Neil Critchley, St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, and Northampton Town’s Job Brady – both Robinson and Brady have played down their links to Luton Town though.

It’s said that the Luton Town hierarchy are ready to pay compensation to bring in the right manager, and that they would prefer a younger, up-and-coming coach.

Another blow for Luton Town…

O’Neil might not have been everyone’s first-choice to take over at Kenilworth Road. But his showing at Bournemouth so far has been impressive and he certainly fits the bill for Luton Town.

But it seems like he’s holding out for the Cherries job even though reports are backing them to bring in Bielsa.

O’Neil is a young and contemporary coach with likewise ideas, but he may not be entrusted with the Bournemouth job as they seem keen on bringing in an experienced name.

He may well have been a perfect fit for Luton Town whose managerial search is perhaps taking a little longer than the club would’ve wanted.

But they have the World Cup break to find a new boss and expect them to do so in good time.

Luton Town return to action v Middlesbrough next month.