3 Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replacements Sheffield Wednesday should consider amid new interest from PSV

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru continues to attract interest from elsewhere amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday’s promising youngster is yet to pen a new deal and, as per The Star, Dutch giants PSV are the latest side to show an interest.

It could be wise for the Owls to consider some short and long-term replacements for Dele-Bashiru, so here, we put forward three options the club should have in mind…

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle United

Anderson was linked with another loan exit in the summer but has stayed with the Magpies and been in and around their senior side. The vast majority of his outings have been brief ones off the bench though, so he could benefit from another stint away.

His ability to play in a central midfield role, out on the left or in attacking midfield could make him an ideal Dele-Bashiru replacement. He starred in League Two last season and he could help power the Owls to promotion.

Brahim Diarra – Huddersfield Town

Diarra looks to have a bright future in the game and he thoroughly impressed on loan with Harrogate Town last season. He’s another who looks as though he could have a part to play for his parent club in the future, but an offer of regular game time at Hillsborough could make either a permanent or temporary move appealing.

He’s energetic and tricky on the ball and he could be a great long-term option for the Owls.

Ben Cottrell – Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Cottrell has been a regular for the Gunners’ U18s and U21s for some time now but at 21, regular senior game time will be best for his development. A move to Wednesday, permanent or temporary, would give him just that.

The diminutive playmaker is a smart youngster, operating in the middle as a central or attacking midfielder as well as out on either wing. Cottrell looks like a bright talent but he just needs to be given a chance on the senior stage.