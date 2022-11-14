‘We’ve got a structure’ – West Brom man highlights key differences between Bruce and Corberan tactics

West Brom’s Darnell Furlong says that organisation and a new structure on the pitch is what’s helping Carlos Corberan to turn the Baggies’ fortunes around, after Saturday’s win over Stoke City.

In four games in charge of est Brom, Corberan has taken nine points. The Spaniard is having an immediate impact on the side who’ve won their last three games to nil, having moved out of the drop zone in time for this World Cup break.

West Brom were defensively poor under Steve Bruce. But a change in shape and mentality since Corberan’s arrival has done the Baggies a world of good, and speaking after Saturday’s win, Furlong said:

“We’re extremely organised now, which is nice, and the results are proving that at the moment.”

He added:

“We’ve got a structure now which doesn’t just apply to defenders, it applies to the whole team. We’ve being coached the really fine details which already looks like it is paying off when you consider we’ve kept three clean sheets on the bounce.

“Every player is ready to work hard. Nobody wants to concede a goal and we’re trying our best.”

How has Corberan done it?

Under Bruce, the defensive structure and selection changed every week. But Corberan seems to be settling on a shape and a set of players, with West Brom now playing with a back-four.

Kyle Bartley has come back into the side and has become an unlikely source of goals having scored in the Baggies’ last two outings now.

Meanwhile, Corberan seems to prefer a defensive midfield pairing of Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby, with John Swift starting to look more like the player he was with Reading last season.

Corberan’s minor changes are having a major impact on this side and to go into the World Cup break outside of the bottom three is a huge achievement.