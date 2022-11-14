Tony Mowbray makes revelation over Sunderland’s January transfer window intentions

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said the club will continue to pursue targets from abroad moving forward.

Sunderland made some of the Championship’s more intriguing transfers in the summer window.

The Black Cats recruited Costa Rican talent Jewison Bennette alongside French starlets Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba. The additions give the impression that the club are more focused on building for the long-term nowadays, which will be important as they bid to build on last season’s promotion.

Tony Mowbray barely had a chance to make any real signings of his own in the summer after his late arrival and The Northern Echo has said that further additions will be pursued in the winter.

Now, speaking with the local outlet, Mowbray has suggested there will be a focus on signing players from abroad again.

He stated it feels important to have an identity, and that looks as though it could involve casting their net to Europe again rather than recruitment domestically. Here’s what he had to say:

“You’ve got to have an identity as a club – that makes sense to me. Why it hasn’t been like that for so long, I don’t know.

“I had an interview for this job, and so I fully understood what I was coming into. It’s the first time I’ve been called a head coach, and I’m happy with that. I think we can develop players here.

“Recruitment is such a massive department in any club – you have to put the hours in, and the travel in scanning the world for the players who can do the job for you.”

A smart move from the club?

Obviously, clubs need to have the financial means to set up scouting networks abroad, but when money can be saved on transfer fees, that isn’t so much of an issue.

Sunderland have shown they’re keen to scout Europe and South America rather than just settling for domestic players who tend to cost more, and that could be beneficial for the long run. More and more clubs are starting to take this approach and if the Black Cats can get it right and develop their talents at the Stadium of Light, a bright future under Mowbray could await.

It remains to be seen just who and how many players come through the doors on Wearside this winter though, with some key areas in need of strengthening ahead of the second half of the season.