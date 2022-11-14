Stoke City legend could come into consideration for League Two job

Stoke City legend Ryan Shawcross could come into consideration for the Crewe Alexandra job if they decide against an internal appointment, Cheshire Live has said.

Crewe Alexandra are on the hunt for a new boss after Alex Morris stepped down earlier this month. Lee Bell has since taken charge on an interim basis.

He guided the Alex to a vital win last time out too, defeating relegation candidates Colchester United.

Now, it has emerged that interested figure was in attendance of the tie.

Cheshire Live reports that former Stoke City defender and Cheshire resident Ryan Shawcross watched from the stands. The report says he’s been a regular attendee of League One and League Two games this season as he looks for his first job in management.

He gained a pro licence while with Inter Miami, working as the assistant manager for their second-string side.

He’s back on these shores and looking to get into management though, and he could come under consideration for the Crewe Alexandra job if they look to make an external appointment.

Fits the profile?

Crewe Alexandra have mainly made internal appointments when it comes to their managers role, looking to maintain the club’s ethos and policy of progressing those already at the club, be it previous recruits or those from their youth academy.

In that sense, Shawcross might not fit the profile as he’s external to the club.

However, he’s from nearby and as a 35-year-old coach looking for a break into management, he could be an attractive prospect in the dugout. It remains to be seen just how the Alex’s managerial hunt pans out, though Shawcross would certainly be an intriguing candidate for the post.