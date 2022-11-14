QPR boss Mick Beale singles out Coventry City man for praise after Sky Blues claim routine win against the R’s

QPR boss Mick Beale says Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres was ‘the best player on the pitch’ during Saturday’s Championship clash.

Coventry City welcomed QPR on Saturday afternoon, and the Sky Blues would claim a routine 2-0 win against the R’s who have lost their last three going into this World Cup break.

Beale’s side have dropped out of the automatic promotion places and into 7th place of the table, whilst Coventry have long left the relegation places behind to move up into 11th.

Goals either side from Gyokeres handed Coventry the win on Saturday. The Swedish striker has four in his last three and nine in the Championship so far this season.

And after the game, Beale gave a review of the defeat and held praise for the 24-year-old Gyokeres, saying:

“The first goal have them (Coventry) enthusiasm. We were a little bit dizzy for 10 or 15 minutes after that, but then we played some really good football.

“We were good between both boxes without doing enough in the final third. That was the difference – Gyokeres was definitely the best player on the pitch.”

And it’s not the first time that Gyokeres has been hailed by an opposition manager this season – just last week, Watford manager Slaven Bilic hailed the Coventry man after he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.

A big season ahead for Gyokeres…

Gyokeres netted 17 times in the Championship last season, which established him as one of the most complete and prolific strikers in the Championship.

He had his admirers in the Premier League and elsewhere in the Championship but Coventry perhaps did well to keep hold of him, and after a slow start to the season both Gyokeres and Coventry City are coming into form.

The World Cup break probably comes at a bad time for Mark Robins’ side. But if he can keep his side’s momentum going after the break then the Sky Blues might just become top-six contenders in the second half of the season.

Their first fixture back is away at Reading on the 10th of December.