Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

More or less quiz: Which of these former Sheffield Wednesday players scored more goals for the club?

byJames Ray
14 November 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been lucky to see some great goalscorers pull on the blue and white stripes over the course of their 155-year history.

From club legends like Andrew Wilson and David Hirst to modern-day favourites like Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper, Sheffield Wednesday have been lucky to have some top goalscorers in their ranks over the years.

Lee Gregory, Matt Smith and Josh Windass are among the star forwards currently on the books at Hillsborough.

But how well do you think you know the club’s goalscorers of the past? Test your knowledge in our latest Sheffield Wednesday quiz on The72 at the bottom of the page!

1 of 20

Who scored more goals for Sheffield Wednesday?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
James Ray
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0