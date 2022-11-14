Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Club’s current stance in Brereton Diaz chase revealed, Liverpool loanee eyed + more

Blackburn Rovers endured a difficult weekend as they fell to defeat against Lancashire rivals Burnley.

Blackburn Rovers struggled to get a foothold in the game and, ultimately, Vincent Kompany’s Clarets cruised to victory. Goals from Ashley Barnes (2) and Anass Zaroury secured all three points in a comfortable 3-0 win for the home side.

Kompany’s backline managed a feat not many have this season in keeping Ben Brereton Diaz quiet, and over the weekend, a new update emerged on his transfer situation.

La Liga side Villareal have previously been mentioned as a side interested in the Chilean forward and a report from The Sun stated that the Yellow Submarine are ready to wait until next summer to make their move.

Brereton Diaz has seemingly pledged his loyalty to Rovers recently and rather than pay a fee for him in January, Villareal are set to wait until the end of the season before swooping in.

He’s not been the only one at the centre of some transfer speculation though.

The Sun also said at the weekend that Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on loaned in midfielder Tyler Morton.

The young midfielder has made a good impression at Ewood Park and has been scouted by Dortmund. It is added that he’s on a long-term deal with Liverpool though and is showing no interest in an exit, so it remains to be seen if their interest actually develops into anything more serious.

Finally, on the injury front, there were reassuring updates on Sammie Szmodics and striker Sam Gallagher.

As quoted by Lancs Live after the Burnley defeat, Tomasson stated Szmodics would have played had he not had an issue in training on Saturday. As for Gallagher, he was withdrawn after suffering a gash on his leg against the Clarets. Neither are expected to be serious though.

Blackburn Rovers’ lengthy break now begins as the start of the World Cup nears, with the next game now not until December 10th against Preston North End.