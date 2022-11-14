Hull City set to add Premier League figure to backroom team today, report claims

Hull City are set to bring an unnamed individual in from a Premier League club to work in an analytics role, Hull Live has said.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has set about making some early changes to proceedings at the MKM Stadium.

He’s still in the process of forming his backroom team though. Justin Walker has arrived in a first-team coaching role after previously working at Derby County alongside Rosenior, but the work isn’t done there.

The Tigers’ head coach is still looking for further additions and now, Hull Live has said the next could be confirmed today.

Their report states that an unnamed figure from a Premier League club is set to be announced at the MKM Stadium on Monday. They will be able to spend the next month during the World Cup break settling in as an important period awaits Rosenior and co.

This unnamed figure is not arriving in a coaching capacity, but in an analytical role, it is said.

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

Part of the process…

Although the addition of a new figure in an analytical role won’t pull up any trees, it will mark another important move for Rosenior and co.

Bringing in coaches and additional figures to his backroom team that are all on the same page and working towards the same goal with the same ethos should help get the Tigers back on track.

Few expected Hull City to be in this position at this stage of the season, and it’s down to Rosenior to get them moving in the right direction again. Having an extended period over the World Cup break to get everyone set in their ways could be perfect for the new boss, so it will be hoped the next few weeks can be productive ones both on and off the training pitch.