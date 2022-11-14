Critchley, Bonner, O’Neil: What’s the latest on Luton Town’s managerial search?

Luton Town remain without a manager after seeing Nathan Jones leave for Southampton last week.

But Mick Harford guided the Hatters to a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham United in midweek, keeping Luton Town in 10th place of the Championship table in time for the World Cup break.

And it looks like Luton will use this time to find the right man for the job, with Harford giving an honest insight into the club’s search for a new manager.

He told Luton Today over the weekend:

“We’ve spoken to managers. Is there a shortlist? There’s a number of managers who we quite like and we have to interview in the coming days, so we’re looking to do it as soon as possible.