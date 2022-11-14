Critchley, Bonner, O’Neil: What’s the latest on Luton Town’s managerial search?

Luton Town remain without a manager after seeing Nathan Jones leave for Southampton last week.
But Mick Harford guided the Hatters to a 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham United in midweek, keeping Luton Town in 10th place of the Championship table in time for the World Cup break.
And it looks like Luton will use this time to find the right man for the job, with Harford giving an honest insight into the club’s search for a new manager.
He told Luton Today over the weekend:
“We’ve spoken to managers. Is there a shortlist? There’s a number of managers who we quite like and we have to interview in the coming days, so we’re looking to do it as soon as possible.
“We’d like to get it concluded as soon as possible and get them in there.
“The type of manager we’re looking for, which has been said, is someone who is going to be long term, look at the whole picture of the club and hopefully take us into the new stadium.”
And two names who are said to have been on Luton Town’s shortlist are Neil Critchley and Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner, but the latter played down his links to the Kenilworth Road vacancy over the weekend.
Little has been said about Critchley since his initial links to the job.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s interim boss Gary O’Neil has been linked with Luton Town, and it seems like he could be leaving the Cherries who are said to be keen on Marcelo Bielsa.
O’Neil faces an uncertain future at the club and he could yet become available in the coming weeks – but whether or not Luton Town will wait to find out his fate at Bournemouth remains to be seen.
And for now, that’s all on Luton Town’s managerial hunt. This World Cup break gives them the perfect oppurtunity to take stock and find a suitable manager, and whoever comes in will already have a lot of good players and solid foundations to work upon.