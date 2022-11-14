Carrick has his say on ‘special’ moment in Middlesbrough’s win over Norwich City

Middlesbrough got their third win in their last four games on Saturday afternoon, beating Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road. Speaking to The Northern Echo after the game, head coach Michael Carrick singled out a ‘special’ moment in the game.

Middlesbrough moved up to 14th in the table after the victory and are now just four points off a place in the play-offs. This seemed unthinkable just weeks ago as Boro found themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

That could still materialise given the amount of time between now and the end of the season, but they are likely now looking up the standings as opposed to down.

The win at Carrow Road was impressive from Carrick’s side. It shows how far they have come under their new boss, and he singled out a ‘special’ moment in the game, Riley McGree’s equalising goal.

Jonny Howson won the first header in midfield, with striker Marcus Forss then getting the knock down around 20 yards out. McGree, a runner from midfield, latched onto Forss’ header and scissor-kicked the ball into the top corner past Angus Gunn in the Canaries net.

“It’s a special time for him and to score a goal like that in any moment in your career is certainly one you’ll remember,” the Boro boss told The Northern Echo.

“It was one of them where the ground falls silent for a second because everyone has almost taken a deep breath to appreciate what they’ve witnessed. It was a hell of a goal.

“And I’m pleased for him because he’s done a lot of work over the last few games; really good work for the team in terms of his defensive positioning and making things happen for us. To get that goal is really deserved, and then to obviously be going away to a World Cup, what a time for him.”



One of the goals of the season…

McGree’s goal was certainly special and is one of the standout strikes of the campaign so far. These sorts of moments of brilliance aren’t commonplace, and stand out when looking at the goals scored throughout the season.

To score a long range half-volley is spectacular, but a scissor-kick from distance is even more impressive. Carrick labelling the moment ‘special’ and ‘a hell of goal’ couldn’t be more true, and it comes at a perfect time given his expected involvement at the World Cup next week with Australia.

Middlesbrough are on a high and are playing with confidence under their new head coach. McGree’s attempt at the shot is testament to that, and they will be hoping they can pick up where they left off when they take on Luton Town when the season resumes after the international break.