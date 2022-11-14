Can you remember Bolton Wanderers’ biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 10 seasons?

Bolton Wanderers sit just outside the League One play-off places as we near the World Cup break.

A return to the Championship could yet be on the cards for Ian Evatt’s side, who’ve enjoyed a strong campaign in the third tier so far this season.

Bolton play Fleetwood Town in League One this weekend before their campaign pauses for two weeks.

And ahead of a break in play, why not try your hand at out latest Bolton Wanderers quiz in which you have to recall the Trotters’ biggest league win and biggest league defeat from each of the past 10 seasons!