Blackpool interested in loan deal for Nottingham Forest man, report claims

Blackpool want to sign former player Josh Bowler on loan from Nottingham Forest, it has been claimed.

Bowler, 23, left Blackpool for Nottingham Forest last summer. But the former Everton man is yet to make his debut for the Reds, instead being sent straight out on loan to Olympiacos.

He’s featured four times in the Greek top flight so far this season, with the Englishman finding game time hard to come.

But it’s now being claimed that Blackpool are keen to try and re-sign Bowler on loan ahead of the January transfer window – Michael Appleton’s side dropped into the bottom three of the Championship after defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Reports say that Forest paid £4million for Bowler in the last summer transfer window. It came after his impressive 2021/22 season with Blackpool in the Championship in which Bowler scored seven goals and assisted three more as helped the Seasiders claim a 16th place finish.

A realistic move?

It makes sense; Bowler being a former player who shone at the club, and who’s not playing all that much football over in Greece at the minute.

But it’s a new experience for Bowler who is still only young, so whether or not he’d want to return to England despite his lack of game time remains to be seen.

As for Blackpool and Michael Appleton, they certainly need to sign some fresh faces in January as they’re really struggling for form right now.

And with star striker Jerry Yates having been linked with a move away from the club ahead of January, the pressure to sign some new attackers is really growing.

It’ll be interesting to see if this move materialise, or whether Forest choose to send Bowler somewhere else or even use him in the Premier League.