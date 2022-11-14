7 ex-Charlton Athletic players going to the World Cup in Qatar

Charlton Athletic may not have anyone heading to Qatar for the World Cup, but some of their former players are definitely heading out to test themselves against the best.

Jojo Wollacott looked a strong contender for the Ghana squad but injury now means his place is in doubt. They announce their squad today though, so it will be hoped he can earn a spot.

But which former Addicks are heading to Qatar?

We look at the seven ex-Charlton Athletic players who will be going to the World Cup here…

Nick Pope – England

Since first making his breakthrough with Charlton Athletic, Pope has been a big hit with both Burnley and Newcastle United. He earned a first call-up in June 2018 and his strong performances for Newcastle United has seen him return to the squad again.

Conor Gallagher – England

Gallagher was a huge hit on loan with Charlton Athletic. He was due to spend the entire 2019/20 season with the Addicks but was switched to Swansea City halfway through the season. He’s since become a Chelsea regular though and has a bright future with the Three Lions ahead.

Jonny Williams – Wales

Williams, 29, spent just over two years with the Addicks. Now with Swindon Town, he’s perhaps surprisingly retained his spot in the squad for the World Cup after six goals so far this season.

Chris Gunter – Wales

Gunter is another ex-Charlton Athletic player now in League Two who has perhaps surprised some with his call-up. Like Williams though, he’s vastly experienced and will be hoping to add to his 109 caps out in Qatar.

Tom Lockyer – Wales

The last of three Wales players on this list is Tom Lockyer, who spent only a year with the club before joining Luton Town. He’s a Championship regular nowadays and has 14 caps for the Welsh national team to his name.

Krystian Bielik – Poland

Like the earlier mentioned Gallagher, Bielik was a huge hit during his time on loan with Charlton Athletic. The midfielder earned his first call-up shortly after his starring stay at The Valley ended and he has since made five appearances, with his involvement limited through injury.

Liam Millar – Canada

The last admission to the list is Canadian forward Millar, who managed three goals and six assists in 27 games on loan at The Valley from Liverpool. He now plays over in Switzerland with FC Basel and has been a Canada regular for much of his career, though he’s yet to nail down regular spot.