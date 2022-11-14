6 ex-Sunderland players going to the World Cup in Qatar

Sunderland have a handful of players heading to Qatar for the World Cup this month, and there are also some former Black Cats making their way out for the competition.

Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright will be dreaming of being their countries’ hero after earning call-ups for Costa Rica and Australia respectively.

But which former Sunderland players are going to be joining them in Qatar?

Here, we look at the six former Sunderland players heading to the World Cup this month…

Jordan Pickford – England

As many expected, Pickford will be on the plane to Qatar. He’s been Gareth Southgate’s go-to man in goal for some time now and Sunderland fans will be hoping he can enjoy another successful competition for the Three Lions.

Jordan Henderson – England

Some disputed the inclusion of Sunderland academy graduate Henderson but his leadership and experience should be of great value to England. He’ll be hoping to add to his 70 caps at the World Cup.

Jonny Williams – Wales

Ex-Sunderland loan man Williams’ inclusion was another debated by Wales fans given that he’s playing down in League two with Swindon Town now. He has managed six league goals for the Robins though and holds valuable experience.

Simon Mignolet – Belgium

Belgian shot-stopper Mignolet was a mainstay in goal for Sunderland over his three years with the club. He earned his first call-up while with the Black Cats back in 2011 and is still impressing in his home country with Club Brugge these days.

Bryan Oviedo – Costa Rica

Oviedo, now playing in the MLS for Real Salt Lake City, spent two-and-half years with Sunderland from January 2017 to July 2019. He’s one of the most experienced players in Costa Rica’s squad, which could be of great value to youngsters like Sunderland talent Bennette.

Sebastian Coates – Uruguay

Coates’ time with Sunderland might not be best remembered but he’s now captain of Portuguese giants Sporting CP and a regular for the Uruguay national side. He has 47 caps to his name and will likely add to that tally at the World Cup.