6 ex-Sheffield United players going to the World Cup in Qatar

Sheffield United see a couple of their current players head out to Qatar for the World Cup this month, and they’ll be joined by some former Blades out there too.

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye has earned a place in Senegal’s squad, while Welsh goalkeeper Adam Davies has been called up to Rob Page’s squad too.

But who are the former Sheffield United players who will be joining them in Qatar?

Here, we take a look at the six former Blades also heading to the World Cup…

Harry Maguire – England

Maguire’s inclusion is one that has sparked hot debate, but the Sheffield United academy graduate’s experience, leadership and ability to play as a left centre-back makes him a favourable choice for Gareth Southgate.

Kyle Walker – England

Question marks have surrounded Walker’s fitness in the lead up to the World Cup but he’s been deemed ready for a spot in Southgate’s squad. The Sheffield native has 70 England caps to his name since his debut in November 2011.

Aaron Ramsdale – England

Ramsdale is the third of three Sheffield United academy graduates to earn a spot on Southgate’s plane. He played 46 times across his two spells with the Blades and has since become Arsenal’s no.1, but he’s not been able to usurp Jordan Pickford in between the sticks for England yet.

Conor Coady – England

Last but not least for the England players is Coady, who spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Bramall Lane. He was largely deployed as a defensive midfielder for Sheffield United but has since become a solid centre-back.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Sheffield United? Rob Kozluk Phil Jagielka

Cameron Carter-Vickers – USA

Southend-born Carter-Vickers, now a key figure for Ante Postecoglou’s Celtic, played 18 times in a half-season spell with Sheffield United back in 2017. He’s got 11 USA caps to his name and will be keen to add to that total at the World Cup.

Ethan Ampadu – Wales

Ampadu has spent much of his Chelsea career out on loan, and he spent the 2020/21 season with Sheffield United. Still only 22, the versatile Welshman has already amassed 37 caps for Wales since making debut at just 17 over five years ago.