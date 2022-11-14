5 ex-Swansea City players going to the World Cup in Qatar

Swansea City have a couple of players going to Qatar this month, and a number of former players too.

Joe Allen and Ben Cabango will represent Wales at the World Cup, with Olivier Ntcham named in the Cameroon squad.

But what former Swans are off to Qatar? Here we look at the five former Swansea City players heading to the World Cup this month…

Ben Davies

Neath-born Ben Davies is one of several former Swansea City players named in Rob Page’s World Cup squad. The Tottenham man is a product of the Swans’ youth academy, making his first-team debut for the club during the 2012/13 Premier League season.

He went on to make 85 appearances for the Welsh club before joining Spurs in 2014 – he’s since racked up 288 appearances for Tottenham.

Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon is another Swans youth player to have been snapped up by Spurs in recent years.

Born in Swansea, Rodon made 54 appearances for his hometown club between 2018 and 2020 before joining Tottenham, but he’s not enjoyed as impressive a spell with the London club as Davies.

Rodon is currently on loan with Ligue 1 side Rennes but he’s part of the Wales World Cup squad.

Connor Roberts

Now at Burnley, Connor Roberts remains a Swansea City favourite. He’s another academy graduate of the club’s, with the right-back making 152 total appearances for the Swans between 2017 and 2012.

Roberts is also a favourite among Wales fans, having racked up 41 caps for his country so far.

Dan James

James was born in England, but he’s another regular with the Welsh national side and also someone who began his career with Swansea City.

He was a youngster at Hull City but made his name with the Swans, specifically during the 2018/19 season after which he earned a move to Manchester United – James currently on loan at Fulham from Leeds United.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Lastly, Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has been named in the USA national side for this month’s World Cup.

The former Spurs man spent time on loan at Swansea City during the 2018/19 Championship season, featuring 30 times in the league and proving to be a decent player.

After spells with Stoke City, Luton Town, Bournemouth, and Celtic, he made his stay with the latter permanent last summer.