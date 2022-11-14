5 Championship players to watch out for at the World Cup in Qatar

With the Qatar World Cup just around the corner and each of the 32 sides’ squads announced, we take a look at 5 players to watch out for who currently ply their trade in the Championship.

The Championship has 23 representatives at the up and coming World Cup in Qatar, and they will be hoping to show their talents in the biggest competition in football. Out of those 23 players, only one has appeared at the World Cup finals before and is set to make his second appearance this time around.

Although plenty of the big hitters in the competition have the pick of players from the top leagues from all over the globe, some of the less-favoured sides may have less of a pool to choose from.

Regardless, some of these sides will fancy their chances of progressing into the latter stages, especially with the quality of some of their players, including those plying their trade in England’s second tier.

Here are 5 Championship players to watch at the World Cup in Qatar:

Ismaila Sarr – Watford and Senegal

Fixtures: Netherlands, Qatar, Ecuador

Sarr is the only player who currently plies his trade in the Championship who has appeared at a World Cup before. He is integral to the way Senegal play and he will be hoping to be the beneficiary of Sadio Mane’s injury and become the main man if the Bayern Munich man misses any games.

The winger has been brilliant for Watford so far this season, scoring six and assisting a further four in 17 games, and he will be hoping to carry that form into the World Cup where his Senegal side could get through to the Round of 16 given the quality of the rest of the opposition in Group A.

Josh Sargent – Norwich City and USA

Fixtures: Wales, England, Iran

The Championship’s top scorer going into the international break, Sargent has been terrific for the Canaries under Dean Smith this term. Although not necessarily always a regular for his country in months and years gone by, he comes into the tournament on a hot streak and so will certainly be one to watch.

England look to be the favourites to progress out of Group B, but USA could come in second and get through to the Round of 16 ahead of Wales and Iran, and Sargent will be their go-to man for goals.

Riley McGree – Middlesbrough and Australia

Fixtures: France, Tunisia, Denmark

McGree has excelled for Boro under new boss Michael Carrick and he will look to help Australia get out of the group stage for just the second time in the country’s history. He is capable of unlocking a defence and grabbing a goal and will be a huge asset for Graham Arnold’s side.

They have a difficult group facing the world champions France and Euros semi-finalists Denmark in Group D. Although a win over France would be a huge task, if they can take points off the other two sides, this could be enough to see them through. If they are to achieve this, McGree will be key.

Junior Hoilett – Reading and Canada

Fixtures: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco

Appearing at the World Cup finals for just the second time in their history, Canada are hoping to take full advantage of their opportunity and surprise a few in a difficult group alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Given his experience, if Canada are to impress and progress through to the knockout stage, Hoilett will be one of the key players in helping them achieve that feat along with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille’s Jonathan David.

Ilias Chair – QPR and Morocco

Fixtures: Croatia, Belgium, Canada

Appearing in the same group as Hoilett’s Canada are Morocco. If they can take points off either Croatia or Belgium, or both, they will stand a good chance of getting through to the next round. One player they will be able to rely on is QPR’s Chair.

The attacking midfielder has been impressive for QPR, scoring three and assisting six so far this season. He will be looking to stake his claim and impose himself in the big games, and will be a player to watch out for this World Cup.