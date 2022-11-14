3 strikers Sunderland could realistically target in the January transfer window

Sunderland have had to deal with a shortage of strikers over the first half of the 2022/23 season.

Sunderland strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have both seen their action limited by injuries this campaign.

They’ve both shown they’ve got the ability to be a danger to defences at this level, but if one or the other or both are struck down with injuries again, the Black Cats risk being left short at the top of the pitch.

To address that issue, Sunderland should use the January window to make another addition up top. Here, we highlight three realistic options…

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

In his current form, Collins may well be on the radar of Championship clubs.

He’s been starring in League One for Bristol Rovers, notching up 10 goals and seven assists in 18 games. He’s operated all across the front three and looks deserving of a shot in the second-tier. At 25, he’s not too raw and may not take as long to adjust to life in the Championship as younger options, though as a domestic player, he could be more expensive.

Thiago Borbes – River Plate Montevideo

Sunderland have taken a wise approach in looking to recruit from abroad to keep costs down, and signing Borbas could be a fantastic bit of business. At just 20, he’s managed 19 goals and seven assists in 44 games for River Plate Montevideo in Uruguay this season.

He’s got his best years ahead of him and may be a little more expensive, but with uncertainty still surrounding Stewart’s long-term future, Borbas could be a star of the future at Sunderland.

Alexis Tidibi – SCR Altach (on loan from VfB Stuttgart)

Another option from abroad is versatile attacker Tidibi, who has spent much of his career to date playing as a striker. He’s dangerous as an attacking midfielder too though, notching up five goals for Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach this season.

The 19-year-old could be a great addition to the growing contingency of French youngsters on Wearside. He is on loan in Austria, but the Black Cats could try and persuade VfB Stuttgart to recall the youngster and persuade them to strike a permanent deal if they want to sign Tidibi.