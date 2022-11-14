3 strikers QPR could realistically target in January

QPR see themselves in 7th place of the Championship table going into this month-long break for the World Cup – 10 points behind leaders Burnley.

QPR sat at the top of the pile just a few weeks ago. But three-straight defeats and no win in five has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

There’s still plenty enough time for Mick Beale to steer his side back into the top-six, but the need for another striker is becoming evident with Lyndon Dykes not having the greatest of seasons so far, and nobody else to really call upon.

Here we look at three striker QPR could realistically target in January…

Aaron Collins

QPR have spent money on strikers in recent seasons, on names like Dykes and Macauley Bonne. But they need to sign a striker with pace, who can run behind opposition defences and one name who does that well is Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins.

Managed by a fomer QPR captain in Joey Barton, Collins has 10 goals to his name in 18 League One outings so far this season, making him the second-highest scorer in the league – he netted 16 in League Two last season.

He was linked with Portsmouth earlier in the campaign and as his fine form continues, he could start to attract even more interest.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris remains with Peterborough United where he remains a prolific Football League striker.

He’s the leading scorer in League One so far this season with 12 to his name already, having scored 12 in the Championship for Posh last time round.

He scored 31 League One goals during the 2020/21 season and so he definitely knows where the back of the net is, and he’d definitely offer something a bit different to what Dykes offers given his pace, composure, and all-round ability.

Clarke-Harris’ deal expires in 2024 and so he might not be cheap, but QPR perhaps need to spend in January to stand a chance of promotion this season.

Cameron Archer

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer is perhaps an obvious inclusion in this list. The young attacker was linked with QPR and a number of other Championship teams in the summer, but he remains at Villa Park.

With game time still limited for the 20-year-old, the club could once again opt to loan him out in the January transfer window and given Beale’s Villa connections, a temporary switch to QPR could make sense, and the R’s would be getting a promising goal-scorer in the process too.