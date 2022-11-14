3 Nathan Tella replacements Burnley could realistically target if Southampton recall in-form winger

Nathan Tella has shone for Burnley this season. But ahead of the January transfer window, there’s uncertainty surrounding his Turf Moor future.

Tella joined Burnley in loan from Southampton in the summer, and he’s since impressed with six goals to his name in 19 Championship outings so far.

There were suggestions earlier in the campaign that Southampton could recall him. With the Saints having undergone a managerial change recently, not much has been said about Tella in the last couple of weeks, but a return to Southampton in the New Year remains a possibility.

Nathan Jones has taken over at the south coast club who remain in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Here we look at three players Burnley could realistically target if Tella is recalled in January…

Josh Bowler

Nottingham Forest singed Josh Bowler from Blackpool last summer, before immediately sending him out on loan to Greek side Olympiacos.

But this afternoon, Bowler has been linked with a possible loan move to Blackpool which might suggest that Forest are ready to recall him, and loan him out in January.

He’s a very similar player to Tella in that he’s a tricky winger who knows how to score goals and how to create them as well – Bowler could be a perfect Tella replacement for Vincent Kompany to consider.

Cameron Archer

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer was tipped to go out on loan last summer. He had interest from a host of Championship clubs but Steven Gerrard kept him at Villa Park.

Since, the 20-year-old has featured just six times in the Premier League. Last time round the club sent him to Preston North End for the second half of the Championship campaign, where Archer netted seven times in 20 appearances.

He’s surely itching to play some football and operating in this attacking Burnley side could really bring the best out of Archer.

Malcolm Ebiowei

Crystal Palace signed Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County in the summer transfer window. But like Archer, Ebiowei is barely playing in the Premier League and ahead of January, reports are linking him with a loan exit in the New Year.

Hull City are said to be keen on the 19-year-old winger who showed a lot of promise with the Rams last time round – he might not be as proven as Bowler or Archer, but he remains a player with great potential and he could yet unlock that in a loan move to a Championship club.