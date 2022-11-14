3 ex-West Brom players going to the World Cup in Qatar

West Brom fans can breathe a sigh of relief as we enter this World Cup break, with the Baggies having moved out of the bottom three.

Carlos Corberan has guided West Brom to three-straight wins in the Championship. All the games have been won without conceding too, and this run of form has seen the Baggies move off the bottom of the table and into 21st.

With World Cup fixtures set to begin later this week, we take a look at three former West Brom players for Baggies fans to watch out for in Qatar…

Kamil Grosicki

Polish international Kamil Grosicki joined West Brom in January last year. But he’d only spend half-a-season at The Hawthorns before returning to Poland to play for his hometown team Pogon Szczecin.

The 34-year-old winger has an impressive 86 caps for Poland and he will likely add to that number in Qatar this month, which could also prove to be Grosicki’s last major tournament with the Polish side.

Serge Gnabry

Former Arsenal youngster Serge Gnabry has enjoyed a well-documented rise after leaving Arsenal back in 2016. He’s made his name with Bayern Munich and he’s now an important player for Germany with 20 goals in 36 caps for his country.

And some will remember that Gnabry briefly spent time on loan with West Brom during the 2015/16 Premier League season, in which the now 27-year-old made three total appearances for the Baggies.

Romelu Lukaku

And which West Brom fan could forget Romelu Lukaku… The powerful striker joined West Brom on loan from Chelsea for the 2012/13 season and went on to score 17 goals in the Premier League that campaign.

Since, the 29-year-old has played for Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan, before rejoining Chelsea in 2021 – he’s currently back on loan with Inter, but he’s heading to the World Cup with Belgium.