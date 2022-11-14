3 ex-QPR players going to the World Cup in Qatar

QPR have a handful of players going to this month’s World Cup in Qatar, and they also have a few former players going too.

Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng are heading to the World Cup with Morocco and Senegal respectively.

But which former R’s players are going to be joining them in Qatar for the next few weeks?

Here we look at three former QPR players heading to the World Cup this month…

Kyle Walker – England

One-time QPR loanee Kyle Walker is a mainstay in the England national side. He’ll be looking to add to this 70 caps in Qatar, with the Manchester City man having established himself as one of England’s best defensive players in the past few years.

Whilst at Tottenham Hotspur, Walker spent time on loan with QPR during the 2010/11 season in the Championship where he made 20 league appearances for the R’s.

Raheem Sterling – England

Now back in west London with Chelsea, many don’t know that Sterling actually began his career with QPR. He was on the books at QPR from 2003 to 2010 before joining the Liverpool academy, later making his Premier League debut for the Reds in 2012.

Sterling moved to Neasden in London at a young age but never made a professional appearance for QPR.

Junior Hoilett – Canada

But someone who made plenty of appearances for QPR and also scored some impressive goals for the club is Junior Hoilett.

Now at Reading, Hoilett was with QPR from 2012 to 2016. He made 122 total appearances for the R’s and scored 13 goals for the club, having helped them to promotion from the Championship in 2014.

Hoilett will represent Canada at the World Cup – he currently has 49 caps for his country.