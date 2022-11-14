3 ex-Luton Town players going to the World Cup in Qatar

Luton Town have a couple of players heading to Qatar later this month, with Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath having been called up.

Lockyer will represent Wales in Qatar and Horvath will represent the USA.

Having two players going to the World Cup is something that Luton Town haven’t always been able to boast, but it represent a positive time in the club’s history.

And joining Lockyer and Horvath in Qatar will be a few ex-Luton Town players – here we look at the three former Hatters heading to Qatar this month…

Jason Cummings

The 27-year-old striker Jason Cummings is going to the World Cup with Australia. The Scottish-born striker has two caps for Scotland but now he’s a Socceroo, and is currently playing his football down under with Central Coast Mariners.

Cummings spent time on loan with Luton Town from Nottingham Forest in 2019, with the former Hibernian man scoring once in five League One outings for the Hatters.

Joe Morrell

Current Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell is going to the World Cup with Wales. Now age 25, the Ipswich-born player has racked up 30 caps for Wales so far, and he’s another former Luton Town man heading to Qatar this month.

He was signed from Bristol City in 2020 but he left after only a year, having managed just 11 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Former Tottenham Hotspur and current Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has been called up to the USMNT for the World Cup.

Despite being just 24 years old, Carter-Vickers has played for a number of teams in England (mostly on loan) and one of the teams he’s represented is Luton Town.

The 11-cap USA defender played 16 times for the Hatters in the second half of the 2019/20 Championship season.