3 ex-Hull City players going to the World Cup in Qatar

Hull City will not have any current players heading to Qatar this month, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Callum Elder having missed out on the Iran and Australia squads respectively.

And this morning, Ghana announced their squad and Benjamin Tetteh has missed out, which means that no Hull City players will be playing in the World Cup this month.

But the Tigers have a few ex-players heading to Qatar, and here we look at who they are…

Jackson Irvine

Australian international Jackson Irvine made the cut for this World Cup. The 29-year-old made 112 appearances for Hull City between 2017 and 2020, and he currently plays his football for German side St Pauli.

He has 47 caps for Australia so far and he’ll no doubt add to that number this month and next – Australia are in Group D along with France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

Kamil Grosicki

Polish international Kamil Grosicki is a legend in his home nation, with 86 caps to his name and 17 goals on the international stage.

And he was a favourite on Humberside too, making 123 appearances between 2017 and 2020 and scoring 25 goals. The 34-year-old now plays for his hometown team Pogoń Szczecin.

Poland are in Group C with Argentina, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

Harry Wilson

Lastly, Harry Wilson is in the Wales squad. The 25-year-old spent time on loan with Hull City from Liverpool during the second half of the 2017/18 season where he scored seven goals in 13 Championship outings.

He secured a permanent move to Fulham last summer, and he remains a mainstay in the Welsh side with 39 caps to his name so far.

Wales are in Group B with England, Iran, and USA.