West Ham youth coach emerges as Crawley Town managerial candidate

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Crawley Town are looking at West Ham coach Kevin Keen to replace Kevin Betsy.



Betsy and Crawley Town parted ways in early October after a 3-0 loss away to Grimsby Town.

Since then, the Red Devils have been under the stewardship of Lewis Young who took on the role of interim boss.

Young has dragged them away from the foot of the table and their turnaround under his management will surely have put him in with a decent shot of earning the job on a permanent basis.

But, despite being unbeaten in their last five games, it appears that Crawley Town are looking elsewhere for a permanent appointment, with The Sun stating West Ham U18s boss Keen is on their radar.

Keen has been in charge of the young Hammers since the summer of 2019. He moved into that position after leaving his role as assistant manager at Southend United. In total, he has managed the U18s for 78 games, averaging a strong 1.85 points-per-game.

1 of 20 Which team has the higher average away attendance so far this season? Burnley Sheffield United

A good option for Town?

It would appear strange that Crawley Town are looking to appoint anyone other than Young to the permanent position at the Broadfield Stadium.

He has sparked a climb up the table and away from the danger of a relegation battle. He’s been able to get the best out of some of the players too, with striker Ashley Nadesan notching five goals in his last five games.

That said though, in Keen, they would be getting a high-level coach who boasts plenty of experience at the top of the game. He has a resume that includes assistant manager roles at the likes of Reading and Crystal Palace, also holding roles with Liverpool and Fulham.

His single venture into first-team management with Colchester United was one to forget, but he could be deserving of another shot with Crawley Town.