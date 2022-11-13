New report reveals La Liga club’s position in pursuit of Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz is still of interest to Villareal but the La Liga side are set to wait until his contract expires before making a move, The Sun has said.

Blackburn Rovers’ Chilean talisman has been of interest to top clubs for some time now.

His stunning form in the Championship over the past 18 months or so combined with his emergence on the international scene with Chile has seen his stock rise massively. Brereton Diaz’s goalscoring ways have continued this season too, managing 10 goals in 22 games across all competitions.

La Liga side Villareal are among those to have been linked with the Rovers man. Now, an update on their pursuit has emerged.

The Sun has said that the Spaniards are ready to wait until the end of the season to make their move. It would mean they could snap him up on a free, rather than parting ways with cash to recruit him in the January transfer window.

These claims come shortly after Brereton Diaz seemingly pledged his loyalty to the club for the rest of the campaign.

1 of 20 Which team has the higher average away attendance so far this season? Burnley Sheffield United

Still heading for an exit?

In Blackburn Rovers’ perfect world, Brereton Diaz pens a new deal and stays at Ewood Park beyond the end of next season too.

That does seem unlikely given the calibre of clubs keen on him though. Spurs and West Ham are among those also claimed to have been keeping tabs on the versatile forward.

Keeping him all season certainly has its benefits. Yes, it could mean Rovers don’t land a fee if he moves on a free next summer, but they’d be able to call on his services all season long as they fight for promotion to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how his situation develops, and it is one many will have a keen eye on.