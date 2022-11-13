Hull City set sights on winter swoop for Crystal Palace talent

Hull City are looking at a January loan swoop for Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei, according to The Sun

19-year-old Ebiowei left Derby County in the summer, moving to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace after his Pride Park breakthrough.

His time with the Londoners has seen the young flyer make just two substitute appearances, totaling just 19 minutes of action.

And now, it is claimed that Hull City manager Liam Rosenior wants to team up again with youngster Ebiowei after their time together with the Rams.

The Sun has reported that former Derby County no.2 Rosenior is targeting the young winger as he looks to add firepower to his Tigers side. It is added that Palace are prepared to send Ebiowei out on loan to give him more game time but that they could look to bring in another winger on loan to make up for his departure, should it transpire.

His breakthrough into Derby County’s first-team last season saw him catch the eye in a struggling side. In 16 games for the Rams, the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal academy talent scored one goal and registered two assists.

These came alongside seven goals and one assist in just seven games for the club’s U18s.

A good move?

Hull City certainly need something to help breathe some life back into the squad, with the Tigers currently sat in 20th.

Rosenior will be aware of the task ahead of him and to help get him back on the right track, the addition of a player he’s already familiar could help them get back on track.

He already knows just what Ebiowei is capable of and given his flair and attacking ability, he could bring some serious excitement to the MKM Stadium.

It looks like it could be a good move for Hull City to make, but it remains to be seen if a move transpires.