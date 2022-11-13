Fleetwood Town keen on loan swoop for Everton forward, report claims

Fleetwood Town are looking to land Everton youngster Tom Cannon on loan in January, a report from The Sun has said.

19-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international Cannon has been a regular for the Toffees’ U21s and is pushing towards the first-team.

He’s been knocking on the door of the senior side after putting in more impressive performances for the club’s youngsters, picking up where he left off last season when he managed eight goals.

Now, The Sun writes that League One side Fleetwood Town are ‘desperate’ to add Cannon to their squad when the January transfer window opens.

They say that Scott Brown’s Cod Army are eyeing up a temporary deal to bring Cannon in for the rest of the season.

The interest comes amid Cannon’s strong form for the U21s. He’s managed nine goals and three assists in 15 games across all competitions so far this season, with six coming in the Premier League 2 while the other three have come in the EFL Trophy.

Cannon has also made his Premier League debut, coming on as a late substitute in this weekend’s loss against Bournemouth.

A smart swoop for Fleetwood Town?

Strikers in and amongst the goals are a valuable addition to any side, and Cannon is definitely in and amongst the goals this season.

He’s stepped up to the first-team picture but with a regular role seemingly not on the cards just yet, a stint in the EFL to pick up some valuable game time could be best for Cannon’s development.

Fleetwood Town have already been entrusted with one of Everton’s top youngsters in the form of Lewis Warrington, so a swoop for Cannon could only strengthen the link between the two clubs.

Cannon looks to be a bright talent who just needs a chance to impress, and the Cod Army could be wise to offer him that shot.