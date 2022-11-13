Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers loan star

Blackburn Rovers loan star Tyler Morton is being monitored by German giants Borussia Dortmund, a report from The Sun has said.

Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool have struck a strong relationship in recent seasons, with the Premier League side entrusting the Lancashire outfit with some of their top talents on loan.

The first was Harvey Elliott and his time at Ewood Park went down a storm. Leighton Clarkson’s spell last season was more challenging but they still sanctioned a move to Rovers for midfielder Morton in the summer.

He’s been a strong performer for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side since, and now, it’s claimed he’s drawing interest from elsewhere.

A report from The Sun has claimed that German giants Borussia Dortmund have been monitoring his progress and are now ‘taking a keen interest’.

BVB have recruited from England before and it is said an offer could be hard to refuse, despite the fact he’s on a long-term deal with Liverpool and not interested in moving on.

A good thing for Blackburn Rovers?

While it would be a blow for Tomasson’s side to lose Morton if a January swoop transpires, there are positives to take from it.

Morton’s performances while on loan with Blackburn Rovers look to have inadvertently put him in the shop window – that success could see more top clubs trust the club with their young talents.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if anything comes of Dortmund’s reported interest in Morton though. He’s got a bright future ahead of him and could even hold a senior role at Anfield in the years to come, but he would certainly fit the German club’s recruitment profile.