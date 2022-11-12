West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City with attacker ruled out

West Brom host Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom and Stoke City go head-to-head at The Hawthorns today, in their final game before the World Cup break.

Both will be desperate for a win as both will go into the break in lowly league positions – the Baggies sit in 22nd place of the Championship table as things stand, and Stoke City in 15th.

Carlos Corberan has guided West Brom to back-to-back wins going into this weekend though, both to nil as well.

Alex Neil meanwhile is struggling in charge of Stoke, but his side have won two of their last three in the Championship.

West Brom team news

Karlan Grant is the latest player to join West Brom’s injury list, after he picked up an injury in the win v Blackpool at the start of this month.

Elsewhere, Semi Ajayi, Daryl Dike, and Kean Bryan remain longer term absentees for the Baggies.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Pieters

O’Shea

Bartley

Furlong

Molumby

Yokuslu

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Phillips

West Brom were the better team when they beat QPR last time out. It was one of the best performances that fans have seen in a long time and so expect Corberan to field an unchanged side today.

Matt Phillips has looked sharp since the Spaniard took charge, and he could lead the line again today.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bartley should keep his spot alongside Dara O’Shea in the middle of a back four, with Erik Pieters and Darnell Furlong on either side.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.