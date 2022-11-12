Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town

Swansea City visit Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Swansea City face bottom club Huddersfield Town in their final game before the World Cup break today.

Russell Martin’s side are winless in their last four league fixtures, having dropped out of the top-six this month.

Huddersfield meanwhile, their struggles continue, but they claimed an impressive win away at QPR last time out and so they’ll be right up for today’s game.

A win for Swansea City could see them return to the play-off places depending on other result and goal difference.

Swansea City team news

Martin confirmed ahead of this weekend that his side have no new injury concerns for the trip to Huddersfield Town.

He also confirmed that Ben Cabango and Olivier Ntcham will be available to feature after being called up to their respective nations’ World Cup squads.

Joe Allen will remain out until after the World Cup, with Liam Walsh a long-term absentee.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Manning

Cabango

Darling

Wood

Latibeaudiere

Fulton

Grimes

Cundle

Ntcham

Piroe

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Cardiff City Swansea City

Swansea City claimed a decent point away at Birmingham City last time out and if there’s no new injury concerns, expect Martin to name an unchanged side.

One player who could potentially come into the starting XI is Michael Obafemi, but with Ntcham looking to go to the World Cup in form, he might be preferred in attack again.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.