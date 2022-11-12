Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City with Heckingbottom hopeful over key trio

Sheffield United travel to South Wales this weekend to face Cardiff City in the Championship.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s clash with the Bluebirds in hope of a return to winning ways.

The Blades picked up a huge win over table-toppers Burnley last week to close the gap to the leaders but after falling to a midweek defeat against Rotherham United, Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain 3rd and three points off 1st.

They face a Cardiff City side that has struggled for consistency all season, so the Blades should view the clash as a good chance to get a win under their belts before the World Cup break.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom said that he’s ‘hopeful’ all of Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Fleck will be fit to feature against the Bluebirds in his pre-match conference.

Centre-back Ahmedhodzic was kept away from the training ground on Thursday though. The issue that saw Fleck withdraw against Rotherham United was a glancing blow in the same spot he suffered his leg break, but they’re hopeful he can feature.

Tommy Doyle is ‘progressing daily’ but it remains to be seen how he fares in Friday training.

Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle have been back on the grass but will still be out, while Ismaila Coulibaly and Sander Berge’s next steps will be to get them playing again.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Robinson

Egan

Baldock

Fleck

Norwood

Osborn

Stevens

Ndiaye

McBurnie

Friday training could influence selection a fair bit, with Fleck and McBurnie still picking up knocks. It could be wise not to take a risk on Ahmedhodzic amid his illness though, with Basham a suitable replacement.

If Fleck can’t feature, youngster Oli Arblaster may be hopeful of a start, while Billy Sharp could replace McBurnie if needed.

The clash between the Blades and the Bluebirds kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.