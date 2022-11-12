Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town with star back in contention

Luton Town host Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.

Managerless Luton Town welcome Rotherham United to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Jones was confirmed as the new boss of Premier League outfit Southampton on Thursday, leaving the Hatters sitting in 9th place of the second tier standings. Chief recruitment officer, and former Millers manager, Mick Harford will take charge of the side as the club begin to search for Jones’ successor.

As for Matt Taylor’s side, they find themselves in 14th following their huge South Yorkshire Derby win away at Sheffield United on Tuesday night – their first three points at Bramall Lane in 42 years. It was also their first win in their last five outings, which was thoroughly deserved after putting in some encouraging performances against some top sides recently.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

Striker duo Georgie Kelly and Conor Washington were withdrawn during the Millers’ loss to Norwich City last Saturday with injury.

Kelly was expected to face six weeks out, but could return for the first game back after the World Cup break following a scan he had on his hamstring this week.

Washington, despite potentially still needing knee surgery, could make a rather surprising return to face Luton Town this weekend.

Shane Ferguson, Jamie McCart, Tolaji Bola and Grant Hall remain out, but will all be fit after the four-week break.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Humphreys

Harding

Wood

Kioso

Barlaser

Rathbone

Lindsay

Bramall

Wiles

Ogbene

It would come as no surprise if Taylor went with the same side that deservedly beat Sheffield United on Tuesday, but he could freshen the backline up with skipper Richard Wood replacing Lee Peltier.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.