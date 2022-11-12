Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City with three defenders out and attacker set to be assessed

Middlesbrough travel to Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last three games under Michael Carrick, winning two and drawing the other. Both of those wins in that run have come away from home and they will want to continue this promising away form when they take on Norwich City later today.

An impressive display at Blackpool last time out has meant Boro fans are now thinking about the possibilities at the top end of the table, rather than worrying about the relegation zone below.

However, they are home and hosed just yet. They remain just four points above the bottom three but are simultaneously two points off a place in the top half.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough are set to still be without three defenders. Darnell Fisher missed the entirety of last season and has continued on the sidelines so far in the current campaign. He is back in light training but is not yet in contention.

Marc Bola has only featured in one of Carrick’s matchday squads. Since then he has missed out on the 18 altogether, with Teesside Live reporting he is not fit, although specifics are not yet known.

The third defender who will not feature at Carrow Road is Matt Clarke. The Boro boss gave an update on the centre-back on Thursday, stating he will return after the World Cup break.

Elsewhere, forward Duncan Watmore is set to be assessed after picking up a head injury last month. Carrick said the club are reviewing this day-by-day and being ‘really careful with him’.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Jones

Hackney

Howson

McGree

Akpom

Forss

Middlesbrough are likely to name an unchanged for the third game running. There is no reason to change a winning team and Carrick will believe the players he has selected against Hull City, Bristol City and Blackpool will have enough to get by again this time around.

The 4-4-2 formation has worked wonders for Boro in recent weeks. It has allowed Isaiah Jones to impact play further up the pitch, provided defensive solidity and has given more freedom to Chuba Akpom.

If Watmore is back in contention, he could come in at left midfield in place of the out of position Riley McGree. Although Watmore has mostly played as a striker, he can play out wide and could provide a different option to McGree for Carrick.

Norwich City v Middlesbrough kicks off at 3pm later today.