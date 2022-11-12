‘Could be a thriller’ – Burnley v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Burnley host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Sunday.

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers meet this weekend in a Lancashire derby with big implications at the top end of the table.

The duo come into this weekend’s round of fixtures sitting in 1st and 2nd respectively. However, for the first time in a long while, the Clarets head into a league game off the back of defeat. Vincent Kompany’s men fell to a rampant second-half display from Sheffield United last weekend, ending their 17-game unbeaten run.

They did defeat Crawley Town in the cup on Tuesday night though, avoiding a banana skin.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they defeated Huddersfield Town to close the gap to the Clarets and jump back into the automatic promotion spots. Not only that, but they overcame a tough challenge against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday too.

Jon Dahl Tomasson fielded a completely rotated XI for the game, so squad morale will be high at Ewood Park.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“The big implications of this Lancashire derby make this an even tastier clash that ever.

“The winners will head into the World Cup break at the top of the Championship table and would deal a blow to their rival’s own promotion ambitions, so I’m really excited to see just how this one pans out.

“Vincent Kompany will be demanding a response from his Clarets after last weekend’s heavy defeat while Tomasson will hope his Rovers side can maintain the strong momentum built up after a cup upset against West Ham.

“It’s seriously tough to call the outcome of this one. I’m going to give the edge to Burnley though in what could be a thriller.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-2 Blackburn Rovers