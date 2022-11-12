Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers with striker’s situation still unclear

Burnley host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers meet in a Lancashire derby at Sunday lunchtime, and it’s setting up to be an intriguing clash.

The Clarets returned to winning ways against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup in the week but last weekend’s heavy loss to Sheffield United will have Vincent Kompany and co determined to get back on track in the Championship.

They face a Blackburn Rovers side on the rise though. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit just two points behind Burnley in the table and a win would see them leapfrog the hosts into 1st place. Rovers also come into the tie off the back of a Carabao Cup win, overcoming Premier League side West Ham on penalties.

Burnley team news

Burnley’s main concern looks to be surrounding striker Jay Rodriguez. The nine-goal striker was absent again in the week after missing the loss to Sheffield United and Kompany remained tight-lipped when asked about his fitness.

It was a heavily rotated team that played against Crawley Town but there was a start for Manuel Benson. After resting some other key players though, you’d expect Kompany to ring the changes here.

Josh Brownhill can return after serving his suspension though, providing a welcome boost for Kompany.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Vitinho

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Maatsen

Cork

Cullen

Benson

Brownhill

Zaroury

Tella

With question marks still surrounding Jay Rodriguez’s fitness, Nathan Tella could be deployed in a striker role again, especially considering Ashley Barnes played in the week.

The ability of Tella, Zaroury and Benson to interchange and flow up top could cause problems for Blackburn Rovers. But if he’;s fit, Rodriguez will surely be the leading contender to start up top.

The clash kicks off at 12:30pm on Sunday and can be watched live on Sky Sports Football.