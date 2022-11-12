Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Burnley with significant changes likely

Blackburn Rovers make the short journey to Turf Moor to face Lancashire rivals Burnley on Sunday.

Blackburn Rovers and Burnley meet in a Lancashire derby with big implications at the top of the Championship table.

The hosts head into this weekend’s round of fixtures top of the division and the visitors are just two points behind them. Rovers’ strong run of form in the league continued in the cup, drawing with West Ham before defeating them on penalties.

It has seen them book a Fourth Round clash with Nottingham Forest, scheduled to take place after the World Cup break. Full attention will be on this weekend’s huge top-of-the-table clash with Burnley though.

Blackburn Rovers team news

As showcased by the fact that Jon Dahl Tomasson made 11 changes to his starting XI for the West Ham game, Blackburn Rovers are lucky to have a fit squad coming into this weekend’s fixture.

Adam Wharton was withdrawn from the game at half time but Tomasson reassured post-game that it was a purely tactical sub.

The likes of Clinton Mola and Jack Vale impressed against the Hammers and will be hopeful of more starting action from here on, but you’d fancy Rovers to revert to their first choice XI for this tie.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Brittain

Hyam

Ayala

Pickering

Travis

Morton

Hedges

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

Tomasson has the option to deploy a three-back too. It’s a system that has served him well this season and would likely see Scott Wharton come into the starting XI in place of one of the forwards.

The Blackburn Rovers boss has plenty of options available and after their midweek performance, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that some are able to maintain their places.

The tie kicks off at 12:30pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.