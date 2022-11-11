‘Will hope to bounce back’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Cardiff City host Sheffield United at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship tomorrow.

The home side have had a topsy-turvy few weeks, following up solid wins with defeats. This inconsistency has meant their league position has suffered as a result and they now sit in 18th place in the table and just four points above the drop zone.

They will be hoping to get a win on the board against a high-flying Sheffield United side, who despite a surprise defeat against Rotherham United in midweek, have been in a strong run of form. A win for the Blades could see them go top of the league if other results go their way.

Writing in his weekly column, Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction of how the game may pan out.

“It looks like Mark Hudson will be in charge until the end of the season now for Cardiff, which does make you wonder why they didn’t just stick with Steve Morison and give him some time. But that is the nature of the game now,” he said.