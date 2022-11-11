What’s the latest on Halil Dervisoglu’s Burnley situation amid Brentford recall rumours?

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu is currently on loan at Burnley in the Championship.

Dervisoglu, 22, joined Burnley on loan from Brentford during the summer transfer window, but so far the Turkish striker has only featured five times in the Championship.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany plays with one striker up top and for the vast majority of the season so far, that’s been Jay Rodriguez.

Then last month, Brentford boss Thomas Frank hinted at a possible recall for Dervisoglu in January, saying that he’ll assess his situation in the New Year.

So what’s the latest on Dervisoglu’s Burnley situation?

When Frank spoke out on Dervisoglu’s Burnley situation, the striker hadn’t played in any of Burnley’s previous six matches – he’d been left out of the side altogether in four of those six.

But since Frank’s comments, Dervisoglu has featured in all four of Burnley’s Championship fixtures, and he even scored his first goal for the club in the Clarets’ recent 3-2 win over Rotherham United, with Dervisoglu scoring the winner.

And for the last Championship outing v Sheffield United, Rodriguez was sidelined, but frustratingly for Dervisoglu he wasn’t handed his first start for the club.

Nathan Tella started in attack instead but there’s also suggestions that Southampton could recall him due to his fine form – the Saints though have undergone a managerial change, so whether they’re still interested in recalling Tella remains to be seen.

For Dervisoglu then, it seems clear that Kompany wants to keep him at the club given the fact that he’s handed the Turk some game time since Frank’s comments.

Also, Burnley are pretty low on strikers, and with Rodriguez currently carrying a knock, keeping Dervisoglu at the club may become more of a priority.

Burnley have five more fixtures between now and the January transfer window, and it may be down to Dervisoglu to continue impressing off the bench in a bid to work his way into the starting XI.

If not, then Brentford might be inclined to recall him.