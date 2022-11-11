Tyler Roberts at QPR: Will the R’s sign the Leeds United man permanently? How much would it cost?

QPR signed Tyler Roberts on loan from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Roberts was QPR’s marquee summer signing, despite only joining on loan from Leeds United.

The Welshman signed on a season-long loan and he’s since featured 12 times in the Championship for QPR, who currently find themselves in 6th place of the table.

Here we breakdown Roberts’ QPR situation and discuss whether or not the R’s will make him a permanent player…

Will QPR sign Tyler Roberts on a permanent basis, and how much would it cost?

QPR have the option to make Roberts’ stay from Leeds United permanent.

LeedsLive reported in the summer that QPR have an option to buy Roberts from Leeds United for a fee of £4.5million, but a separate report from West London Sport suggested that said option would only become an option should QPR earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Promotion looks like a definite possibility for QPR this season – Beale’s side have shown a lot of promise so far and despite hitting a tough run of form, many expect them to be in and around the play-off places come May next year.

But whether QPR will want to make Roberts a permanent player remains to be seen.

He’s shown his quality this season but too often, Roberts has been unavailable. He’s scored once in 12 Championship appearances so far, grabbing himself a goal in Carabao Cup earlier in the season too.

Roberts has proved to be a useful player as he’s able to play in a no.9 position, and also in a no.10 position or out on the flank.

But given his injury record so far this season, it remains to be seen whether or not the R’s will want to make his stay permanent ahead of next season.

What’s more is that QPR haven’t spent more than £4million on a new player since 2015, and Leeds United might yet be playing in the Championship next season with the Whites sat just three pints above the drop zone as things stand.

As things stand, Roberts’ QPR stay looks like it’ll come to an end next summer. But there’s still a lot of games to play and plenty of chances for Roberts to impress, and earn himself a permanent move to the club.

QPR return to action v Coventry City tomorrow afternoon.