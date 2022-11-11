Transfer Tracker: The latest on Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo after summer interest from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth

Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo remains at Ashton Gate despite a summer of speculation, and he’s endured a bit of a slow season so far.

Bristol City have certainly struggled in the Championship so far this season. And a reason behind that might be the form of Semenyo who’s scored three and assisted two so far.

Last time round, the Ghanaian scored eight times and assisted 12, prompting a number of Premier League and Championship clubs to show an interest in him last summer.

Crystal Palace were mentioned the most, with Bournemouth often being mentioned too.

So what’s the latest on Semenyo’s future?

Semenyo has a new suitor in Rangers.

The Scottish giants are reportedly keen on making a January swoop for the Bristol City man, and it’s said that the Gers are ready to spend £5million on Semenyo.

That could suggest that a new price tag has emerged with summer reports having revealed that the Robins turned down a £9million offer for Semenyo in the summer – it was not said which club the offer came from.

Semenyo is out of contract next summer but the club has the option to extend his stay by a further year.

And lastly, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has potentially hinted at a Semenyo sale in Janaury, having recently told BristoLive ahead of the winter transfer window:

“Whether we’ll be able to do some trading remains to be seen but that will only happen if players leave essentially.”

With Bristol City struggling near the foot of the Championship table, January signings seem necessary, and so a January sale might be likewise – Semenyo is perhaps their most in-demand player and so it seems likely that he could be on his way out in the New Year.

Bristol City return to action v Watford this weekend.