Tottenham Hotspur join Manchester United in race to sign £15m Championship talent

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, according to 90min.

An emerging report from 90min claims that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to spend some money in January, and that one of the positions they want to strengthen is right wing-back.

And it’s said that Aarons is being ‘monitored’ by Antonio Conte’s side.

The Englishman remains with Norwich City in what is now his fifth season as a regular first-team starter, with recent reports having been linked Manchester United with a move for the 22-year-old.

It’s also said that Aarons is currently valued at around £15million.

Aarons has featured 19 times in the Championship so far this season, having spent time on the bench in place of Sam Byram who’s been preferred on occasion.

Will Aarons leave in January?

Aarons is under contract at Carrow Road until 2024 and so the next two transfer windows might be the best time for Norwich City to sell – perhaps the upcoming Ramanujan transfer will be the best of the two though.

Come next summer, Aarons will only have a year left on his deal and so clubs wanting to bring him in might wait an extra season, and try to do so for free.

So a January sale makes sense, but Dean Smith will obliviously want to keep Aarons around for a promotion push, so it makes the situation a difficult one.

A move to either Spurs or Manchester United would be an exciting one for Aarons and £15million seems like a reasonable price for a player who’s still young, but who’s also played a lot football for someone of his age.

Norwich City return to action v Middlesbrough this weekend.