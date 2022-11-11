‘Ticking along nicely’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Birmingham City v Sunderland

Birmingham City host Sunderland at St Andrews in the Championship this evening.

Birmingham City are enjoying a steady campaign so far, sitting in 10th position in the table after 20 games played. They are unbeaten in four games, and are just three points off QPR in 6th place as things stand. A win this evening would take them into the play-off places.

They will have to do so against a Sunderland side who are bang out of form. Tony Mowbray’s side have won just two of their last 10 games and despite a solid start to the season, have now slumped 17th place and are now just four points above the relegation zone. However, given the nature of the season so far, a win for the Black Cats could take them into the top half.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction on how he thinks the game will go.

“Birmingham are ticking along nicely, and showed good resolve to pick up a late point against Swansea in midweek. It was good to see Troy Deeney back among the goals, too,” he said.

“Sunderland were disappointing against Cardiff. They can’t get Ross Stewart back soon enough and the World Cup break has probably come at a good time for them. I think they could go into it with a draw.”

Prutton has predicted the two sides to share the points and has opted for a 1-1 scoreline.

Thoughts…

Sunderland are sliding down the table at a fast pace and need to pick up points in order to put some more distance between themselves and the bottom three. A win on Friday night will go a long way in helping them achieve this objective.

However, it is a tough task going to Birmingham City, especially given their decent run of form in recent weeks. A victory for John Eustace’s side will take them into the top 6 and so they will certainly be up for this one.

As both sides have plenty to play for, this game looks like a big one even so early in the campaign. Prutton’s comments and score prediction looks to be a solid one, but both sides could just as equally grab all three points.

Birmingham City v Sunderland kicks off at 8pm this evening and is live on Sky Sports Football.